BOURBON COUNTY — One of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Kansas kicked-off Saturday in Fort Scott.

Or, in this case, teed-off.

It’s the 4 annual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Golf Scramble.

Over the years, the two-day tournament at Woodland Hills has provided more than $50,000 to Special Olympics Kansas.

240 players from seven different states are competing, including Fort Scott-native and former Major Leaguer, Adam Laroche, and former Kansas City Chiefs Fullback, now a Deputy in Bourbon County, Anthony Sherman.

Anthony Sherman, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, says, “It’s just a different avenue for what I used to do and the name that I had enabled to give back is one of the biggest things that any professional athlete can do is give back to their community and be a part of it.”

Steve Anthony, Tournament Co-Organizer, says, “We have an obligation as human beings to help one another and Ben and I, we love Special Olympics, I’m on the Board of Directors Special Olympics Kansas, and it’s just something we love to do.”

Organizers are hoping this year’s tournament will raise as much as $30,000 for Special Olympics.