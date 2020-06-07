One man takes action to help area woman with home repairs.

Webb City, MO- Local companies are working together to provide some much needed repairs to a local woman’s home.

Frank Miller with “Best Company Around” in Webb City was asked to help fix a few things in a woman’s home and noticed it needed a lot more work than he anticipated.

He set out to collect donations from local organizations and residents, and now they plan to remodel the kitchen, upstairs and renovate the outside of the home.

Miller says he is excited to see the community come together to do something special. “I cam in here, I was going to fix a couple of simple things in the home and then noticed there was a lighting issue with her home. She didn’t have the income to do the things, and so I took up this fundraiser. We got Joplin Paint Center, Firestone, Fletcher Hyundai and just a few other local places to pitch it.”

Miller says while he is grateful for the donations that have come in, he still needs some help to cover expenses for the total project.

If you would like to donate contact Leisha Beard here at KSN for information on contacting Mr. Lewis. 417-781-2345. Leisha can be reached from 9am-5pm weekdays.