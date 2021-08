CHEROKEE COUNTY — One man is dead following a crash in Cherokee County.

Just after eleven Friday morning 79-year-old Klonie Smith was driving his Buick LeSabre eastbound on Southeast Bagdad Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says smith drove off the roadway.

The back of his vehicle hit a tree causing it to spin and hit another tree.

Smith died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.