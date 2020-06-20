One man is dead after a lengthy dispute leads to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Oklahoma

by: Erin Sullivan

JAY, Ok. — One man is dead after a lengthy dispute leads to an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Oklahoma.

Just before midnight last night, the Jay Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Hampton.

The caller said 25-year-old Henry Barnes Jr. was making threats towards them.

An officer approached Barnes, who then ran.

Over the next hour, police had several encounters with Barnes.

He assaulted a civilian on the scene during that time.

In an altercation with an officer just before 1:20 a.m., an officer shot Barnes — killing him.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

