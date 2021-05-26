One man dead after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A murder investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in McDonald County.

It happened last night around 8:30 at 102 Stephens Drive in Anderson.

The McDonald County Sheriff tells us 25-year-old Jonny Wren was confronted at his home by two men.

Those two males accused him of hiding someone they know and then began to fight him.

The Sheriff says gunfire was exchanged between the two males and the victim. Wren was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two men then left the scene, but an attorney arranged the surrender of both men to the Sheriff’s office.

One man was released, while the other, 19-year-old Levi Watkins, is in custody tonight.

Authorities believe the two men did not know wren personally, but they had common acquaintances.

Formal charges are pending.