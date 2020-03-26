One man attacked with machete, another shot in Newton County

STARK CITY, Mo. (KSNF) — A family disturbance in southwest Missouri Thursday afternoon leaves two men injured.

Just before 12:30pm, authorities responded to the situation at 25384 Norway in rural Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff says a 36-year-old man broke into the residence and attacked a 23-year-old man with a machete, injuring him.

The 23-year-old fired several shots back at the intruding man, striking him 2 or 3 times.

The 36-year-old was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

He will be charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault.

The motive is unknown at this time. No names have been released.