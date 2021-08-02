One local woman decided to flip her life around after living in a tent

NEVADA, MO – In tonight’s dose of good news… From unemployed and living in a tent under a bridge down, to living in an apartment with a full time job.

One Nevada woman has defied the odds.

“I just got up one day, and I said ‘I can’t do this.’ And I walked away from him and the tent.” Says Kimberly Bell, Nevada Resident.

It wasn’t too long ago when Bell was in a domestic violence relationship, living a life of drug abuse and living in a tent down by the river.

“This past summer last year, I was living in a tent, I was pretty much a hot mess, I was on drugs.” Bell says.

And it was right here behind me, underneath this tree, where Kimberly one day woke up and decided she needed a change.

“I just decided I didn’t want’s to get high that morning, and I was like ‘I can’t do this.’ It’s either I give up, or I gotta keep going. Something, like I said, I can’t explain it, but I just grabbed some clothes and put them in a bag and said ‘I can’t do this, I don’t want to die.” Bell says.

After leaving her past life behind, Bell was taken in by one of her friends.

Then, in December, with the help of the Nevada Housing Authorities and others, she started getting herself back up on her feet.

“I got help through resources physiologically, through N.A. meetings, therapists, I am on parole, my parole officer she helped me get in contact with some services as well.” Bell says.

Now, just eight months later, Bell is living the life of a hard working independent woman.

“Proud of her as the director of this agency, but more proud of her as a female that has stepped up and knows that she can control her own destiny, and not allowing people to take her power away from the individual that she’s meant to be.” Says Carol Branham, Nevada Housing Authority Executive Director.

Now she wants to help others that are in the same shoes she was once in.

“I’ve been talking about maybe doing some groups, you know women empowering other women, you know just trying to help, you know other ladies that’s been where I been.” Bell says.