One local resident celebrates a big accomplishment

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the pandemic cutting festivities short, one Southwest Missouri family isn’t going to let that stop them from celebrating their recent grad.

Mary Black graduated this month from MSSU with a Masters in Administration, specializing in Secondary Administration.

Black has been teaching in the Webb City School District as an 8th grade special education teacher.

While not in the classroom, she coaches 8th grade girls volleyball, assists with confirmation, and leads a youth group.

And Black says, she’s grateful her family and friends went the extra mile to make her feel special.

Mary Black, MSSU 2020 graduate, says, “I’m so thankful for my family and my friends. My friends also did a mini graduation ceremony [Friday] night. So, they definitely know how to make someone feel special and be excited about a big accomplishment. So, I’m really thankful for all of them and their thoughtfulness.”

Now with a Masters, Black hopes to one day become a principal at the secondary level.