One Local Company Is Creating New Opportunities For Affordable Housing

STELLA, MO — A company in Stella is looking to help those who can’t afford housing.

Vice president of next level housing, Mike Shrum tells me that every night approximately 192,000 people in America don’t have a bed to sleep in.

So to combat that problem, next level housing is creating affordable housing opportunities

While the company mainly manufactures store front curtain wall for high rise buildings, Shrum and his partner, Ed Cubel, realized they could do more to help out more than just their community, but the country.

Mike Shrum, Next Level Housing vice president says, “A few months ago, we decided we could build houses out of that same structural aluminum. And, so, we’ve been working on that idea with an engineering firm here in the U.S.”

And along with their hard work and dedication, the duo is hoping they can help those who don’t have a place to sleep at night.

“Our goal was to start solving the homeless housing problem in America. You know, do our part. We’re able to build these houses mostly in our factory,” Mike Shrum continues.

Not only can these houses help the homeless community, but Missouri Congressman Billy Long believes they will come in handy in the case of a disaster.

Billy Long – Seventh District of Missouri congressman says, “So, if we god forbid get hit with another situation like Joplin, houses like this, FEMA trailers, FEMA houses can be brought in.”

Any while they may be small, long adds they have everything one needs.

Billy Long: “There’s a place for a small kitchen, the living, dining and everything together in the front room of course where you can have a sleeper sofa, or a hide-away bed we call them, or a twin bed and a chair in there. It’s very functional, very practical for no larger than what it is.”

The price of these houses range anywhere between 35 and 45 thousand dollars.

Although they are smaller houses, you would think they still take time to build. But believe it or not, Shrum tells me they can build one in just three hours.