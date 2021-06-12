CARTHAGE, Mo. — One local boy is using his own business to help other kids acquire fishing equipment.

12-year-old Carter Phillips runs a business called CJP Baits where he makes his own fishing lures to donate to kids that want to go fishing but might not have their own equipment.

The Sarcoxie middle schooler says he learned how to make lures with his friend around a year ago — and ever since then, he was hooked.

He donated lures to kids at the 20th annual Kid’s Fishing Day at Kellogg Lake in Carthage earlier Saturday.

Carter Phillips, CJP Baits, says, “It makes me feel pretty good because it makes me realize that it’s going to a good place and it can be used in very good ways.”

Phillips says he has loved fishing his whole life, but his goal is to be a Major League Baseball player.