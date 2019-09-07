One Killed, Three Injured in McDonald County Crash

ANDERSON, MO.—

It happened Friday evening around 6:45 on Missouri 76 in Anderson.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling westbound tried to make a lefthand turn in front of an oncoming vehicle going eastbound.

The two collided.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle…41-year-old John Howerton of Lanagan was pronounced dead at the scene.

24-year-old Mary Lowery of Anderson was airlifted to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries. 30-year-old Joe McGuire was taken by ambulance to a springfield hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.