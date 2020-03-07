One Joplin working to rehabilitate older homes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin civic group is organizing a project to rehabilitate some of the older housing in town.

One Joplin is working with local churches to pinpoint homes in need of significant repairs.

That could be anything from plumbing and electrical to work on the exterior of the house.

The summer outreach will focus on aging structures where owners would have a difficult time handling the project on their own.

Ashley Micklethwaite, One Joplin, said, “They’re people who can’t afford to improve their properties due to disability or age and it is a mission to try to improve those neighborhoods.”

If you’re interested in helping with the rehab project, you can contact One Joplin by following the link below.

http://www.onejoplin.com/