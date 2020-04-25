One Joplin senior citizen is warning others after a suspicious incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 74-year old Joplin man is double checking his locks after a suspicious incident earlier this week.

Earl Miller, Joplin Senior Citizen, said, “She happened to catch me at a vulnerable time.”

Earl Miller picked up a call to his home phone last week and was in a bit of a fog.

“First thing she said was, is Mrs. Miller there?”

Earl thought that was strange because — he isn’t married — the only Mrs. Miller would have been his mother, who has passed away.

“Then she said ‘Earl?’ And I started to say no, but then I didn’t so I said, ‘Yes?'”

The stranger on the other end then somehow knew his age — asked him if he used a wheelchair — then, asked him about Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

“She said, well how about 8 o’clock Monday morning or 9:30.”

Earl didn’t realize he was in the process of making an appointment for a complete stranger to come into his home.

“I should have just hung up on her, which that’s what most seniors need to do.”

Charlotte Foust, Area Agency on Aging Resource Development Specialist, said, “Especially for right now, no one is doing any in-home assessments.”

Thanks to warnings from some keen family members, Earl made sure to not answer the door, and left a note on the door.

Neighbor, Witness, said, “I saw the first lady in the red car come up to his house.”

A nearby neighbor helped keep a watchful eye on Earl’s home.

“I purposefully went out, when I knew these people were going to come, I went out and turned one camera directly to Earl’s house.”

Earl’s neighbor says the woman showed up earlier than the appointment she had made, and two other people in two separate cars also showed up at Earl’s home.

“My neighbor told me she got here at 8 o’clock. And I said, 8 o’clock!? She told me she’d be here at 9:30,” said Miller.

“Another thing that was mentioned by my neighbor that happened was that she would — very unprofessional like — call out to the car from the porch.”

The woman never identified herself over the phone or in person and only said she was from the local senior agency — without saying the agency’s full title.

So, the area agency on aging in Joplin urges seniors to look up whatever organization the person is claiming to be with, ask for a badge or I.D., and give the organization a call to make sure it’s legitimate.

“That person should be patient enough to wait outside while our senior makes that phone call, and that’s happened to me many times. If someone does want to call and check on that and the person gets offended, that maybe is a red flag,” said Foust.

“Make sure you know who it is. But if you don’t know the voice, or something of this nature, just hang up on them,” said Miller.

All images and photographs have been turned over to authorities.

The Joplin Police Department says this is still an active case and no arrests have been made.