One Joplin mom is working to provide diverse literature to students

JOPLIN, Mo. — Rounding up donations of more than 500 books may seem like a big project – but that’s just the beginning for a Joplin mom.

Kayela Horn, Joplin Mom, said, “Irving School is phenomenal, we love it.”

So when Kayela Horn decided to start a diverse book drive, she reached out.

“Me just thinking what can I do to bring some positivity to the craziness right now.”

She teamed up with teachers and administrators – and built a wishlist on Amazon, Called “Get Diverse Lit, ” it makes it easy for anyone to buy a book on the list.

“The first chunk of books that came in were just friends and family.”

A local project that didn’t stay small for long.

At first it was adding a Webb City school.

“Irving and the Truman lists are finished – they got 390 books. The next thing I know my inbox is teachers all over the country.”

Kayela branched out to Instagram and LinkTree, and schools in Kansas City, Colorado, and California.

“Alaska, there was a school and their list was fulfilled quickly.”

Each school builds their own book list, growing the project even farther than Kayela thought.

“When I’m thinking about diversity, it’s mostly ethnicity and race was kind of what I was thinking, but there are books on what it’s like to be deaf. Cerebral palsy and one on autism.”

She’s lost track of just how much time she’s invested, but Kayela says, that’s OK.”It’s been so much fun.”