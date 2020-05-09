JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin is partnering with local organizations to help youth build little free libraries.

Sandy Anker, Program Director, Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin, said “in a project like this which contributes to the literacy of community, it’s a meaningful project.”

Youth Volunteer Corps and Hearts and Hammers will join One Joplin for a special project.

“I was in a meeting with Anna Leonard of One Joplin and we were just chatting.”

Anna Leonard, Community Coordinator, One Joplin, said, “And she had mentioned they were wanting to build little free libraries and right away I jumped on that.”

“So the two of us got together and decided that this summer our youth would build 10 little libraries to go in various places throughout our community,” said Anker.

A Little Free Library is a stand where people can leave books for other people and take books for themselves.

“We have a map on our website of all the current little free libraries in our community and so I knew right away, I wanted to be involved to build more,” said Leonard.

Anker says their goal is to get young people involved in their communities to realize they can make a difference.

“So we create volunteer opportunities for them that address real needs in the community and hopefully develop into a lifetime ethic of service,” said Anker.

Children will be building the libraries from June 15th to June 19th and they are still looking for neighborhoods to place them in.

“Our goal is 10 and we are wanting to place them in areas that are high need and also neighborhoods that don’t currently have a little free library,” said Leonard.

If you’d be interested in having a little library placed in your yard, follow the link below.

Yvcjoplin.org and register for the project