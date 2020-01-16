One Joplin hotel shows its commitment to the environment

JOPLIN, Mo. — Reducing your carbon footprint is something more and more companies are doing.

And it’s starting to pay off for one local business, in more ways than one.

The Townplace Suites by Marriott in Joplin has been making it easy for visitors to recycle for some time now.

There are receptacles both outside and inside.

But now they have something to show for it.

Want tangible proof of this company’s commitment to the environment, I’m sitting on it.

Jina Scott, General Manager, Towneplace Suites By Marriott, said, “We actually partnered with East Newton schools with their FCCLA so we collected caps, plastic bottle caps, those got recycled and turned into benches, we collected 200 of them, we have a bench and they have a bench on their property so we were able to get two.”

Other environmentally friendly projects offered at the hotel include electric car charging stations and solar panels on the hotel’s roof.

And one thing you won’t find here are materials that don’t break down naturally over time.

Miranda Comer, O’Reilly Hospitality Area Manager, said, “No plastics at all on our properties as far as our gift shops and market sales so we are all aluminum and glass and have no plastic bottles on our properties and that’s something that’s unique in the hospitality industry.”

O’Reilly operates a total of twenty nine facilities across the U.S. Including hotels and restaurants, and Comer says some of the practices that started here in Joplin are now being instituted system wide.

Not only is it the right thing to do for the environment, she says it affects their bottom line.

“But there are travelers coming from other states like California who are doing tons of different things and seeing all the stuff we’re just starting to do here, so it’s exciting to be a part of that, we have electric car chargers and we have travelers who stay with us just for that.”