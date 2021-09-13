JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin church celebrated 175 years of worship Sunday.

The Forest Park Baptist Church was created back in 1846 with 27 members.

At the time, the church was known as the Shoal Creek Baptist Church.

Since then, the church has grown to over 3,500 members and employs 70 people.

To celebrate, the church had a special service followed with inflatables, games, grilled hot dogs and burgers in their parking lot.

John Swadley – Forest Park Baptist Church Lead Pastor, says, “It’s a historic moment, most churches don’t live to be 175 years old, and we’re just so thankful that God’s had his hand on us all these years and that we’re still able to help people in our community Sunday.”

Swadley adds the church wouldn’t be able to do what they do without god.