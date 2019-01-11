One Hundred Women Who Care of Jasper and Newton chooses a local charity to support

A nonprofit organization holds its first quarterly meeting of the year to choose a local charity to support.

One Hundred Women Who Care of Jasper and Newton met today at the Ronald McDonald house. At this meeting, representatives from three organizations gave a speech and then committee members voted on which charity they'll donate to.

This year the group chose the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri. Each member of "One Hundred Women Who Care of Jasper and Newton" will write a hundred dollar check to the chosen charity.

"I can't ... I can't express enough of my joy after I write that check and knowing that the charities that we have supported have all been so out there with helping people you know push back that darkness,” says Valerie Doerr.

