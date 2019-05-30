One group works to ensure Lamar students have what they need for the next school year

LAMAR, Mo. - A local organization is working hard this summer to ensure Lamar students have what they need for next school year.

The Lamar Guardian Angels is group that provides clothing, beds, cleaning supplies, and food to children and families in need. Children's needs are forwarded to school nurses and angels, and then are passed down to the community through an email list if the need is greater than what the angels can provide. And with this past school year, angels have made a huge difference within the community.

"I know that at the beginning of the year we had an open clothes opportunity and we provided clothing for 20 families and throughout the course of the year. I think there was 139 students that were helped," says Daniel Young, Lamar Guardian Angels Board President.

Because community support has grown so much, the guardian angels have recently founded a board that will now oversee its operations.

