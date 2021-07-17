COLUMBUS, Kan. — One group in Southeast Kansas isn’t letting the weather stop them from showing off their hard work.

Saturday began the annual Cherokee County 4-H Horse show, as part of the upcoming Cherokee County Fair.

At the Columbus Saddle Club, the participants competed in various halter and riding events.

The horse show is meant to display the progress the kids in 4-H have made with their horses over the summer.

Angie Rippel, Cherokee County Horse Project Leader, says, “This event not only teaches these kids how to handle a horse, it also teaches them the responsibility of feeding them and watering them and caring for them, it also teaches them responsibility of being a leader in their class and helping them to do things.”

Due to the rain over the past few day, 4-H had to delay their timed events to a later date, which will be announced on their Facebook page.

