One escapee in custody, second still missing

VINITA, Ok. — Authorities are still searching for one of the two inmates who walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita.

Security staff noticed 25-year-old Devan Johnson and 25-year-old Kaden White missing around 2:45 this afternoon.

Staff searched inside the minimum-security prison’s fenced interior, but did not locate them.

Johnson was serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma county and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie county.

White is serving a 10-year-old sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie county and five years for second-degree arson out of Seminole county.

Authorities caught Kaden White this evening, just a short time ago.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.