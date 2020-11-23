One dead, one in custody in McDonald County shooting investigation

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NOEL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Authorities are investigating a McDonald County shooting that left one man dead.

It happened shortly after 10:00am Sunday at the Noel Heights Apartments.

When authorities arrived, they found a man lying dead in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

They were alerted the suspect left the apartment complex. He was later found in Benton County, Arkansas and taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s name has not been released as authorities work to notify family members.

The suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.