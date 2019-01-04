One dead in two vehicle crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pittsburg.

Just before 4:30 yesterday afternoon, police were called to the intersection of Park and Elm Street. Officers say an SUV traveling south on Elm was slowing to make a right turn on Ramsey, when a pick-up truck tried to pass it on the right.

The two vehicles collided, causing the truck to broadside a tree. A passenger in the pick-up was injured in the crash and later died from those injuries.

Neither of the drivers were injured. Police are not releasing any names from the crash pending notification of family.