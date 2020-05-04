Closings
One Dead and Four Others Injured in Dade County Collision

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is dead and four others are injured after a two-car crash Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 27-year-old La Kre Htoo, of Monett, was driving south on MO-39 near Greenfield around 4:30 PM.

His car crossed the center line and hit a car going north head-on.

Htoo was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injures.

A 16-year-old girl was driving the other car involved. She and her passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 1-year-old boy in their car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

