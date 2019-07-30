One clinic in Oswego gets ready to close as another one expands

OSWEGO, Kan. – A Southeast Kansas medical clinic is getting ready to expand as Oswego’s Mercy Clinic announces it will close.

The Labette Health Oswego Clinic and Express Care opened its doors just four months ago, in connection with the closing of Oswego Community Hospital. Now it’s getting ready for even more changes as the Mercy Clinic in town gets ready to shut down.

“We have already started to see an influx of patients with the closing of the Mercy Clinic, or the announcement of the closing of the Mercy Clinic, not only here in Oswego, but also in our Altamont and Parsons clinics.” Missy Beasley, Labette Health Oswego

Mercy released a statement confirming its Oswego Clinic will shut down August 30th due to “declining reimbursement rates and reduced patient volumes.”