CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One Carl Junction family is setting out to place flowers on as many graves they can for Memorial Day.

Becky Crane, Royal Heights Baptist Church, said, “We may have never met, I hope you knew God because he loved you and still loves you. We are hoping you are in heaven, dancing, singing and free of worry and pain. God bless you from Royal Heights Baptist Church.”

A heartfelt message graces more than 800 graves at the Ozark Memorial Cemetery in Joplin.

Becky Crane wanted to decorate graves with homemade flowers.

“It takes a lot of cutting flowers, a lot of laminating and a lot of sticks.”

And she had help…from her family, co-workers and her congregation.

Some hoping there is a lesson for everyone to take away from this experience.

Satin Pritchett, Royal Heights Baptist Church, said, “It has been meaning a lot to my kids because they just lost their two cousins. So, I think that in the long run, that maybe most kids will understand more and be grateful for the family that they have.”

Visitors to the cemetery were moved by the kind gesture.

Crane says she believes all should be remembered on this day.

“And we just feel like everyone should get a flower. I hope to come back and take them up, so I can reuse them for next year. And I just want people to remember their loved ones,” said Crane.

She started this tradition last year with her family–hoping to continue it and decorate even more grave sites.