One arrested, one hospitalized after police pursuit ends in crash

LAMAR, Mo— A Lamar man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing a car.

Around 6:30 last night a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper saw a car going more than 100 miles per hour on northwest 20th Lane, just north of Lamar.

The trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver, Justin Foster, 33, sped off. A few minutes into the chase, Foster’s car ran off the road and hit a tree.

His passenger, Veronica Chavez, 33, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Foster was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, felony resisting arrest, failure to stop, driving while his license was revoked, and careless driving.

He’s being held at the Barton County Jail without bond.