Once Meant to Conserve Fuel in WWI, Daylight Savings Could Impact Health

It’s that time again to set our clocks one hour ahead.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 A.M. Clocks will need to be moved forward by one hour to 3:00 A.M. local daylight time.

You may lose an hour of sleep but in the months ahead you’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings.

According to CNN, DST is a system to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours.

Benjamin Franklin created the idea in 1784 but it didn’t go into effect until World War I. The purpose was to make better use of daylight as well as get troops into the habit of using less artificial lighting to conserve fuel. The United States didn’t standardize DST until the passing of the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

While the practice of DST can reduce some energy consumption, scientists have researched how daylight saving time affects a person’s health. According to Associated Press News, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults sleep less than the recommended seven-plus hours nightly, and more than half of U.S. teens don’t get the recommended eight-plus hours on weeknights.

Not everyone follows the DST system either. In the United States, states are not requirement to follow it. The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Whether or not DST is the most effective way to save energy or loss an hour of sleep, remember to switch your clocks. You don’t want to be late for an important date.

Clocks fall back to standard time at 2:00 A.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020.