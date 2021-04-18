Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University is helping the Joplin Humane Society

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local college honor society was busy helping the Joplin Humane Society.

Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University hosted their first event at pet smart asking for animal supplies for the Joplin Human Society.

ODK’s Service Chapter, Taylor Boyett, has adopted from the human society and wanted to give back to help animals have a better life.

The chapter set out a table asking for items like dog and cat food, pet shampoo, cat litter, collars, and more.

Taylor Boyett Omicron Delta Kappa Service Chair: “I graduate this coming May, I’m definitely going to be talking to the future leaders of ODK about what we can do to make this a more regular thing because of just how successful and how well this has gone.”

ODK raised more than one-thousand pounds of supplies and four-hundred and $27 of cash donations.