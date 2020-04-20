Olympic qualifier in southeast Kansas having to wait to participate in Tokyo Olympics

WALNUT, Ks. — One southeast Kansas man’s Olympic dreams are coming to halt with the event postponed until next year.

Derrick Mein, an Walnut, Kansas native, has been shooting since he was eight-years-old. His shooting talent has taken him all over the world.

Back in March, Mein found out he qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for trap shooting. Being an Olympic qualifier wasn’t something Mein thought he would achieve.

“I felt a huge weight come off my shoulders once I actually qualified for the team. It’s kind of those life long dreams that you’re not really sure it’s something that could ever happen. When it finally comes to realization this can really happen, it’s pretty cool.” Derrick Mein, Olympic Qualifiying Trap Shooter

However, due to COVID-19, Mein will have to wait to showcase his skills because the Olympics are postponed until next year. Mein says the later date gives him more time to train and bring home the gold for his country and southeast Kansas.