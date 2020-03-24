Olympic Committee considering postponement

The International Olympic Committee is now considering a postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — setting a four week deadline to make a decision.

Calls to push the games to next year have been growing louder — with both USA Swimming and USA Track and Field asking for a delay.

There’s a new normal for U.S. athletes as they prepare for the yet to be canceled Tokyo games.

Wednesday morning on social media, Gymnast Sam Mikulak posted a letter to athletes saying the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs had been closed.

Mikulak said, “I just want to take a stance of saying things need to get postponed because nothing is fair.”

Now the reigning U.S. Champion is scrambling to find a place to train.

So is the reigning World Champ in the 800 meters.

Donavan Brazier, World 800 Meter Champion, said, “They shut down all of the Nike campus, which is where I’m training. And when it comes to like, the weight room and the sports massage therapists, stuff like that is not accessible at this point.”

So like Mikulak and the gymnasts — many of the top U.S. Track and Field athletes have to figure out how to stay in tip top shape — in case the games go on as scheduled.

“I think the way things continue to trend, I don’t think they will. But I’d like to be optimistic at this point.”

So now Donavan is left to decide. Whether to stay in Oregon and figure out how to train or move back to Michigan to familiar and comfortable surroundings. Not the best scenario in an Olympic year.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a rough one. To not get the opportunity to do that would be devastating.”

With questions of whether or not to hold the Olympics also comes the question of whether or not countries will send their athletes.

How has the decision making being handled?

Well right now, it’s a situation in flux.

International Olympic Committee Member Dick Pound told USA Today this afternoon that the 2020 Olympic games would likely be postponed until 2021.

However, Neither the IOC nor the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee has made an announcement about postponing the games.

In a letter to athletes Sunday IOC President Thomas Burk said the IOC has ruled out canceling the games, but is exploring alternative ways to have them including postponement.

He went on to say in that letter that a decision will be made within four weeks.

This announcement was made amid mounting pressure by several countries to have the games altered.

Countries like the United States, Portugal, and Germany have called for the games to be postponed.

While Canada and Australia have said they won’t send athletes if the games are held this year.