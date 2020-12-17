Olivia Apartments Developer Won’t Get State Tax Credits to Help Renovate Building

JOPLIN, Mo.– A state commission denies a request for tax credits to help renovate the Olivia Apartments.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission ruled against the application from Bywater Development Group.



The St. Louis developer had planned a 12 million remodeling project to turn the historic building into senior housing.



But a fire last week destroyed the roof and damaged the fifth floor, adding to the potential cost.

This brings the project to a standstill, but the Downtown Joplin Alliance plans to pursue other resources in the hopes of saving the 113 year old building.