Olive Garden delivers Labor Day lunch to Joplin first responders

A local chain restaurant gives thanks to the Joplin fire and police departments.

Joplin’s Olive Garden delivered free meals to the six fire departments and Joplin police station and thanked them for their services.

Restaurant staff members say they appreciate what local authorities do and are more than happy to give them a lunch on Labor Day.

Fire fighters and police officers were given pasta, salad and breadsticks.

“They’re amazing and they are a part of the community–that is really the heart of the community,” explained Olive Garden service manager Mark Ketelaar.

“It’s always appreciated that they are going to do that for us and they are feeding all six stations,” added JFD Captain Justice Gannaw. “It’s really nice of them.”

This is the tenth year Olive Garden has served food to the Joplin fire and police departments.