Olive Garden delivers free meals to Joplin fire and police departments

A local restaurant chain shows support for those who are keeping residents safe this Labor Day.

Joplin's Olive Garden delivered more than 75 free meals to the Joplin fire and police departments today to thank them for making sure everyone else is protected while enjoying their day. Restaurant staff say they know many firefighters and police officers can't take a holiday off, so giving them a hearty meal to enjoy between calls is the least they can do.

"We want to be part of the community and we want to pay back those that do the most in our community and we feel like the first responders and those that put their lives on the line for us, that they deserve a little bit of payment back for the great work they're doing on Labor Day for everyone else,” says Colton Williams, general manager at Olive Garden.

Joplin's Olive Garden has done this multiple labor days in a row, and plans to keep the tradition going on strong for years to come.