Oliva Apartment fire cause remains a mystery

JOPLIN, Mo. — The damage from the fire at the historic Olivia Apartments is so extensive, we may never know the cause.

That’s the latest from the Joplin Fire Department. They worked with a state fire investigator earlier this week, but were unable to gain access to the area where it likely started due to the damage. So the Fire Chief says lightning or utility issues are very unlikely and the official cause of the fire will go down as undetermined.

JFD Chief Jim Furgerson, said, “We have known that building to house some transients and things like that over time. We have nothing that would indicate to us that that day, from the fire department perspective, that there were people in there.”

Meanwhile, the Downtown Joplin Alliance is working with a structural engineer to determine the full extent of the damage. The on-site inspection took place Friday, with a final report expected in a week to 10 days.