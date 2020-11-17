Oldest house in Carthage to get makeover

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The oldest house in Carthage is getting a makeover – turning more than 150 years of history into someone’s future home. It’s the Sweet House in Carthage, a house that dates back to 1868.

Judy Goff, Carthage Hist. Pres., said, “Back in 1867 BG Sweet. He left the state of Michigan we have a copy of the journal, and it says August 12th arrived in Carthage.”

Fast forward about 150 years and Carthage Historic Preservation got a very interesting call.

“She said, ‘We’ve gutted the house, which is the oldest in town, but my husband has passed away and I can’t do it myself.”

CHP decided to tackle the project.

“We decided we wanted a historic home to be back as a historic home.”

The Sweet House needed a lot of work.

“The house was gutted completely except for the studs which were 152 year old oak.”

The project is a hybrid of incorporating historic features along with more modern touches like a dishwasher and shower.

“No shower, there was a clawfoot bathtub here and a small wall hanging sink from the house in its past years and we’ve had a porcelain person come and recoat the fixtures.”

CHP hopes to finish up remodeling in the next few weeks. The plan is to put the structure up for sale, hoping to make the historic home a functioning home once again.