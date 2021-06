MCDONALD COUNTY – “Old Timers Day” is making its return this weekend to McDonald County.

This Saturday from 7:00a.m. to 3:00p.m., people can make their way down to Southwest City for a full day of activities.

The event is free to attend and will include crafts and vendors, a parade, cash prizes, live music, and more.

There will also be a rodeo taking place Thursday and Friday at 8:00p.m. general admission is $10.00 per person, and $5.00 for kids 12 and under.