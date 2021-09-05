Old restaurant in Joplin being turned into a nightclub

JOPLIN, Mo. — An 80 year-old building is getting a makeover and becoming something for everyone to enjoy.

The former R&M Restaurant on east 7th street is being turned into a new nightclub and event center called The Locker Room – Joplin.

The new venue will feature a sports theme and serve as a space for events like weddings and theater performances.

Owner, Eric Meehl, wanted to create a place for everyone.

He plans on featuring nights dedicated to women, country or drag and hopes it could help rewrite the past some experienced in locker rooms.

Eric Meehl, The Locker Room – Joplin Owner, says, “In school, out of school, football, any sports, you’ve been in a locker room and most people, especially the gay community, didn’t feel comfortable in their own bodies.”

“The locker room was the hardest place for a lot of people in their youth, come back to it now, it is just simply a room again, it’s just a building, come in it can be something else, it can be whatever it is.’

Currently the center is working on installing a new fire suppression system.

Meehl hopes to open The Locker Room to the public by Christmas.