Old Mining Town Days events resume on Saturday after rain cancels Friday night activities

GRANBY, Mo. – Due to the rain this evening, Old Mining Town Days in Granby was canceled for Friday night.

Old Mining Town Days is a long standing tradition for four state residents and many events are planned for the rest of the weekend. There will be carnival rides, an honored citizen award, a pet parade, and much more. Civic organizations will also set up booths around Dick Smith Park to educate area residents about what Granby has to offer.

“Just to tell everybody who they are and what they’re doing, like the Granby Volunteer Group. They benefit the town and they’ll display during the weekend.” Ira Hawkins, Mayor of Granby

Festivities will resume Saturday at 6 am with a pancake feed at the fire department. And all events that were canceled Friday will be made up throughout the weekend.