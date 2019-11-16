Oklahomans seek to free more inmates

OKLAHOMA — After the state of Oklahoma releases the largest number of inmates in history in one single day, some residents in the state are pushing to get more people out from behind bars.

Legislation filed earlier this week, by a group of community members will mandate attorneys not use information obtained from a prior felony conviction.

That could ultimately further punishment for a nonviolent act.

For this to be put to a vote by the people , 178,000 signatures must be gathered by Oklahomans in support of the initiative.

Many including, the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association have stood against the measure saying it could potentially lead to people not being held liable for big crimes.

This could include issues like child trafficking, and domestic abuse which the state classifies as non violent.