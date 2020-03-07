Oklahoma working to lower drug prices

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma state leaders are tackling expensive drug prices in the state with help from the supreme court.

It’s a bipartisan coalition of 46 other Attorney Generals, they’re joining what’s called a brief.

Oklahoma state leaders would like create new laws for Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs.

They’d like to see PBMs raise their reimbursement rate for a drug if that rate were to fall below the pharmacy’s wholesale costs.

PBMs work with pharmacies, drug manufacturers, health insurance providers, and patients.

The new requirements for them would ensure drug prices stay low.

In 2015 a similar case went well in Arkansas–which is why they’re hopeful it will work in the sooner state.