Oklahoma Vehicle Registration Copies Available for Free

Oklahoma

Oklahomans can now get a free copy of their vehicle registration.

This comes, after a new law took effect July 1st mandating drivers to carry it.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission is providing the free duplicates that can be found online.

They will be sent to you via email through the commission’s updated motor vehicle services site.

To receive a copy you will need your street address, license plate number, and the last four letters in your vehicle identification number.

If you visit the link https://okcars.tax.ok.gov/_/to you can receive a copy of your registration.