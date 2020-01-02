Oklahoma tribes still in disagreement over gaming compact

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The state of Oklahoma and most tribes in the state are still in disagreement over the gaming compact which officially expires today.

Three of the largest tribes in the state, the Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw nations filed a federal lawsuit in support of the renewal of the original gaming compact.

This would keep the exclusivity fees tribal nations give to the government from their gaming the same.

Each year tribes give the state of Oklahoma about 140 million dollars.

Governor Kevin Stitt wants to renegotiate the compact so more money is given to the state.

He has offered a gaming compact extension to tribes across the state until they can come to an agreement on terms.

Only two tribes, the Kialegee Tribal Town Tribe and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians have signed on.

The extension with the state will last for eight months.