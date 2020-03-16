Oklahoma to Close Public Schools in Response to Coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Board of Education authorizes districts across the state to close public schools to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In an emergency meeting this afternoon, state education leaders authorized the closure of all Oklahoma public schools beginning March 17th and lasting until April 6th.

That includes all instructional activities and extracurricular activities.

State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister sites how nothing takes precedence over the health and well-being over people in the state’s education system, including teachers, students, and staff.

Hoffmeister adds it is a fluid situation and will continue to be monitored, before anymore action is taken.