Oklahoma sweepstakes encourages parents to get started on saving money for college

It’s the Oklahoma 529 college savings plan.

This year, the organization is giving one Sooner State family $5,529 to help pay for higher education.They’ll also donate that same amount to the winning child’s school.

State Treasurer Randy Mcdaniel hopes this helps promote higher education opportunities in the state.

Parents or guardians can submit any child in a K-12 grade.

All you have to do is fill out the form online by October 11th.

The winner will be drawn at random later this fall.

For more information, click here.