Oklahoma surveying businesses about covid impact

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma’s Department of Commerce is encouraging businesses negatively affected from coronavirus to fill out a special survey.

Results found in the business survey will help determine federal funding the state can receive.

And will also help local and state officials decide the best plan of action to begin recovery efforts.

Govenor Kevin Stitt requested Oklahoma to be eligible for the Small Business Administration in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Contact information is collected in the survey and if resources do become available all those who filled out the survey will be notified.

To take the survey, follow the link below.

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/5b2a495b375f4eb3a905731d8e186e59