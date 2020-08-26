Oklahoma State Runoff Election Results

OKLAHOMA — Voters in Oklahoma headed to the polls Tuesday to decide runoff races to determine who would be on the ballot in November.

In Delaware County and the race for Sheriff on the Republican ticket, Mark Berry defeats Mike Wilkerson to move on to the November election. Berry received 56% of the vote, while Wilkerson tallied 46%.

Voters also weighed in on the race for County Commissioner in district number two.

This is also on the Republican ticket.

Jake Callihan defeated David Kelly Hampton to move on to the November general election. Calihan received 54% of the vote, while Hampton picked up 46%.

In Ottawa County, where voters in the Fairland School District decided two school bonds Tuesday.

The first, Proposition One asked to issue bonds worth $3.1 million dollars to construct, equip, repair and remodel school buildings. Voters approved it with 69% of the votes.

The second, school bond question before voters was Proposition Two. This would issue bonds worth $200,000 to purchase transportation equipment. This measure also passed with 65% of the vote.