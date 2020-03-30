Oklahoma state officials warning the public about selling fake at home Coronavirus tests

Okla. — Oklahoma state officials are warning the public about people trying to sell at home tests for the Coronavirus.

Oklahoma Attorney General, Mike Hunter, says Oklahomans should be weary of scam artists.

Hunter says at this time, there are no credible tests for COVID-19 available to the public.

Also, no medical professionals will call to test anyone at random.

State officials say more than 130 complaints have been received related to Coronovirus since Oklahoma declared a national emergency on March 13.

If you do come in contact with anyone trying to do commit fraud, you can call the Attorney General’s Office at 405-521-2029.