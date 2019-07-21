Oklahoma State Election Board begins notifying voters at risk of being purged from system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Election Board is alerting the 134,000 inactive voters in the state about a purge that could soon affect them.

Oklahomans who have have not been actively voting were sent address confirmation notices earlier this spring.

The election board sent out about 180,000 notices.

As of now, 134,000 people in Oklahoma have not sent their notices back as requested.

The notice will require a signature and date by the individual, so the changes can be reflected on their voter registration.

They have until July 27 to do so.

Changes can be made online in addition to by paper mail.

These address confirmation notices are required by federal law to be performed statewide every two years.

For information on how to keep your active status online, click here.

