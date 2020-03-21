Oklahoma small businesses are eligible to receive disaster relief loans, Governor Stitt announces

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma small businesses affected by COVID-19 are now able to apply for disaster relief.

Governor Kevin Stitt announced small businesses in all 77 Oklahoma counties are approved for low interest disaster relief loans from the US Small Business Administration.

Other four state counties eligible for help include McDonald and Newton in Missouri, Benton in Arkansas, and Cherokee, Labette, and Montgomery in Kansas.

Loans can be used toward fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that are left unpaid due to COVID-19’s impact.

